DB Interiors Can Help With a More Flexible Working Space

For a long time offices have been built with only one purpose in mind: Creating a space where staff can congregate to be in line of sight of employers. Now, since COVID, the purpose has completely changed, creating two distinct schools of thought amongst business leaders. On the one hand we see leaders embracing the flexibility their staff have been longing for so long and on the other hand bosses of large corporations quoting “Working from home is an aberration”.



The current average utilisation of office space is circa 50% meaning at any given time only half of the office space being rented is effectively utilised. This can be due to a range of factors from poor design, larger than necessary footprint, too many formal meeting rooms and not enough informal meeting space, inflexible lease terms leading to surplus footprint. But, more than anything it has often been the result of a lack of coordination between HR and Property with real estate decisions being made without enough strategy work being done at the front to inform the design and ultimately the amount of space being required.

Employers can also take advantage of the change to generate boost in morale. Just like a new house means new beginnings, a new office is also a great opportunity to kick start a new phase in the business and generate a boost in morale through a carefully managed change process. The key being to ensure alignment at every level of the organisation and work with a workplace partner, such as DB Interiors, who can translate your company’s requirements from strategy to design to delivery.

