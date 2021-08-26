Fit Introduces 2021 Edition of Kitchen & Home Storage Project Catalogues

Fit Limited’s new and improved project catalogues are now available to the public. Known for their innovative designs, Fit Limited’s new range of updated catalogues provide advanced home storage solutions and show in detail the best ways to optimise the efficiency and style of your kitchen and home living space.

The catalogues were first published in 2016, and since then these home project solution publications have gained an increasingly positive response. With a variety of new product releases now included, Fit Limited is pleased to be introducing their 6th edition of the catalogue.

The booklets form a series of four informative and detailed manuals, covering a range of home design products. The 4 titles are:

Premium Kitchen Storage from Vauth-Sagel

Making Your Space Work – Drawer & Door Systems, Wardrobe Systems & Drawer Organisers

Kitchen & Cabinet Lighting with DOMUS LINE™

Kitchen Waste & Laundry Solutions by Tanova

Catalogue booklets are currently waiting to be unloaded at the port in hardcopy format

and are already downloadable from Fit’s website. The hardcopy comes in convenient sizing of 200x200mm perfect for easy use to help you choose what storage solution products are right for you.

These booklets are ideal resources for designers to use with their clients, as well as great sources of inspiration for homeowners who are researching for renovation or new build projects. Packed with useful and inventive ideas for home storage, the catalogues include many in situ images and resources to help you envision the products in your home.

If you are seeking more inspiration for your home or design project, Fit highly recommend looking through these manuals for great ideas to get you started.

Download your PDF version from Fit Limited’s website at https://www.fit-nz.co.nz/fit-catalogues-and-downloads or request your hardcopy today from Fit on 0800 852 258 or by email info@fit-nz.co.nz.

