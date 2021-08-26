Healthy Homes NZ Explain the Healthy Homes Statement of Compliance

Healthy Homes NZ would like to share with you some points to be aware of, regarding reasons for fees and possibly how to avoid them and/or a tenancy tribunal.

There is a fine of $7200 if a landlord fails to comply with any of the Healthy Homes Standards, whether the property is non-compliant on one or all of the standards. As of 1st July 2021 if a new tenancy has started and there is work needing to be done on the property to comply with the standards, this needs to be completed within 90 days of that tenancy starting.

Tenants are entitled to request any information regarding the Healthy Homes Standards as these relate to the property they are living in. If the property manager/landlord does not supply the information within 21 days of receiving the request, there is a fine of $750. Once again, the property manager/landlord must fill out and attach a Statement of Compliance to any new, renewed or varied tenancy agreement.

Healthy Homes NZ can help provide a Statement of Compliance through their Healthy Homes Assessments, and they issue a compliance certificate once all the remedial work has been completed sufficiently. They can help make a property compliant through providing estimates for maintenance work required, such as draught stopping.

There is also a fine for landlords providing a false or misleading statement or information. This has gone up from $500 to $900. This means that all information in the statement needs to be correct when that tenancy agreement is signed. The person who is liable for this fine is whoever is named on the tenancy agreement as being the person letting the property out, so it could be the landlord's name or the property management company; something to be mindful of.

More information around this can be found at:

https://www.legislation.govt.nz/act/public/1986/0120/latest/DLM95099.html .

For further questions or more info, please contact Luke via sales@healthyhomesnz.co.nz , and for more information on home maintenance NZ and installing smoke alarms NZ please go to https://www.healthyhomesnz.co.nz .