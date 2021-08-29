The Best NZ Wedding Bands for 2021 Brides

AUCKLAND

August 29th, 2021

Auckland booking agency Findaband have compiled their list of the best Auckland wedding bands for 2021 weddings.

Findaband’s annual list is designed to make it easy for wedding couples to easily choose the best live band for their wedding, and features live music videos, client reviews and sample songlists.

The extensive list features over 20 of Findaband’s most popular artists, including party bands Kid Radio and The Pickups, solo artist Daniel John and string quartet The Black Quartet.

“Each year, we create our list of the very best live bands and musicians to simplify one of the many choices wedding couples must make in the leadup to their big day” says Findaband founder Sam Browne. “We’re proud to work with these talented artists, and feel very lucky to represent them”.

About Findaband

Founded in Auckland in 2008, Findaband is a live entertainment agency featuring a handpicked selection of New Zealand’s best live bands, musicians and DJs. Along with New Zealand, the company also operates in Australia and the US.

Contact:

Sam Browne

press@findaband.co.nz

021 889 551

###