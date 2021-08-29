Auckland Wedding DJ List Goes Live

Auckland DJ agency Find a DJ have published their complete list of Auckland Wedding DJs for 2021.

Find a DJ’s list includes big names like General Lee, Karn Hall and Murry Sweetpants, as well as crowd favourites like Andy JV and Phoebe Falconer.

The list features 17 Auckland DJs, and aims to makes it easy for wedding couples to find a great DJ for their wedding, party or event, and features professional photography, client reviews and videos.

“We’ve done our best to simplify the process of finding the right DJ for your wedding, as well as covering off many of the questions we regularly get asked by our clients” says Find a DJ founder Sam Browne.

About Find a DJ

Founded in Auckland in 2008, Find A DJ is a DJ booking agency featuring a handpicked selection of New Zealand’s best DJ talent. Find a DJ is part of the Findaband network.

Contact:

Sam Browne

press@findaband.co.nz

021 889 551