Primecare Dental Have Dental Premises Throughout Auckland

Primecare Dental say their aim is to provide the highest quality of dentistry available, personalised to your smile so that you can have teeth you can trust and a smile you love.

As they say, “We want you to be confident in your smile so that you can share your smile with your community. Our commitment to continual investments in our practice environment, equipment and dentists is a promise so that we provide the quality of care our clients deserve”.

Fortunately, for Aucklanders Primecare Dental have three prime locations in Auckland, starting with Highland Park in Pakuranga. They are located east of Auckland, approximately 10 minutes from Pakuranga town centre along the Pakuranga highway and five minutes before Howick township. If you are driving from Botany or Dannemora, it may take about 10-15 minutes via Botany Road.

The Papatoetoe premises are located near the Papatoetoe New World, so please feel free to use the New World Carpark and they are a two minute walk from there. You will find them in the same block at Pizza Hut and Papatoetoe Family Doctors at The Health Hub.

The Newmarket clinic is located inside the Morrow Street Clinic, on Morrow Street, (entry from Morrow street) just off Broadway. As for parking, when you come onto Morrow Street there’s a big Westfield carpark, and if you register your car on the Westfield Plus app, you will be entitled to two hours’ free parking.

Finally, don’t forget their emergency dental service. At Primecare Dental, they understand that accidents can happen any day, at any time, and they always make every effort to accommodate patients in need of emergency dental care. If you have been in an accident and are experiencing severe dental pain, know that they are able to help and can provide urgent dental treatment.

They reserve two emergency appointment slots every day for those who are in need of urgent dental care, and for more information on emergency dental services and root canal treatment Auckland please go to http://primecaredental.co.nz .