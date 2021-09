LOGITECH G UNVEILS ITS LIGHTEST, MOST SUSTAINABLE WIRELESS GAMING HEADSET YET

Logitech G435 Built for the Now Generation of Gamers - Ultra Lightweight, Vibrant Colourways, Sustainable and Flexible Enough to Play Multi-Platform Games

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech, (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, set a new gold standard today with an exciting new ultra-lightweight wireless headset designed for the modern gaming consumer. The Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset, unveiled today delivers on all fronts – comfort, affordability, sustainability, fun colour options, multi-platform support and more.

“Consumers, particularly young gamers, care deeply about their planet and the effects of climate change as well as the price, functionality and feature set of their products,” said Ujesh Desai, general manager of Logitech G. “We’ve engineered the G435 with intention – to build our lightest, most affordable, sustainable gaming headset for these users while not compromising on style, versatility and advanced features, like beam-forming mics and multiplatform support.”

Weighing in at only 5.8 oz (165 grams), G435 is ultra-lightweight and comfortable enough to wear all day. G435 fits a wide range of people, but its design has been optimised for small to medium head sizes. It also features an optional volume limiter.

G435 is the most sustainable gaming wireless headset we have produced to date. It’s certified CarbonNeutral®, which means that we finance high-quality certified carbon offsets to reduce the carbon impact of the product to zero. The plastic parts include a minimum of 22 percent post-consumer recycled content, and the paper packaging comes from FSCTM-certified forests. By choosing this gaming headset, you're doing your part to help support responsible management of the world’s forests. For more information on our sustainability efforts, please visit our website.

The combo of gaming-grade LIGHTSPEED 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth® gives you the freedom to wirelessly connect to your PC, PlayStation, or mobile device. LIGHTSPEED Wireless connects to your PC or Playstation via a USB-A 2.4 GHz adapter and provides performance tuned for the needs of gamers. While Bluetooth® support enables you to connect to your mobile device and play games or listen to music.

Its 40 mm drivers deliver rich and immersive sound, while the dual beamforming mics eliminate the need for a boom mic. The advanced beamforming mics also reduce background noise while amplifying your voice, so you sound like you’re in the same room as your friends.

The new G435 wireless headset comes in three colour variations, Black & Neon Yellow, Blue & Raspberry, and Off-White & Lilac, allowing gamers to show off their individual style and personality. The G435 also includes little touches like left and right braille indicators on the headset to make it easy for those with visual impairments to know which side is which.