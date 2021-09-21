North Harbour Hibiscus Farah Palmer Cup Season Ends

The North Harbour Hibiscus 2021 Farah Palmer Cup season has unfortunately come to an end with the team unable to play the scheduled semifinal match against Manawatu in the Championship due to the Auckland extend Covid-19 lockdown.

The Hibiscus had qualified fourth in the regular season after wins over Tasman and Taranaki (plus equal points from an abandoned game against Northland) and were steadily growing as a squad with many individual and team performances giving the side plenty to look forward to.

For coach Bill Wigglesworth the development of the team as a whole was encouraging to see despite the disappointing way the season ended.

“Establishing a competitive Farah Palmer side takes time to create depth and trust in each other, but what we’ve seen from this side is a great willingness to learn and improve all the time. They have moulded as a side and they are all keen to come back and keep going in the future. To see the side have two victories this season was huge for the players and coaches. It was fantastic to see the players at the final whistles and the fact they want more in the future,” said Wigglesworth.

There were plenty of players who stood out in the squad for Wigglesworth and the management team who felt there was a real shift in achievement and willingness to raise the profile within the region for women’s and girls’ rugby.

Wigglesworth cites several players as having standout performances both in training and during games.

“Captain Kate Williams was immense with her effort every game for the whole game while Tenaija Fletcher has great potential and is another real worker. Others who really put their hands up for women’s Super Rugby in 2022 include Anita Berry, Hayley Hutana, and a breakthrough season from Jess Courtenay Malupo.”

Meanwhile Cate Sexton the Head of Women’s Rugby for New Zealand Rugby said that despite the way the season has concluded there is plenty to look forward to for the Hibiscus next season and beyond.

“It was great to see how competitive the Harbour Hibiscus side was this season in the FPC. North Harbour have one of the largest participation programs in the country and their performances of the team this season has done a great job inspiring their younger players and showcasing the women’s game.”

North Harbour loose forward and captain Kate Williams felt her side had done what it could on the field and will have to look forward to next season.

“We’re gutted for the end of our season and it’s an abrupt ending. Out team was really pulling together and it was proven in our performances that we were improving each week. We were fizzing for the semis and the opportunity to make the finals. But we have lots of positives to take from the season and a lot of learning we can carry into next year,” said Williams who is a Navy Sub Lieutenant (SLT) when not playing rugby.

“For now we’re taking it as it comes as it’s out of our hands. But I’m always grateful for the time I can pull on the Hibiscus jersey.“

As a provincial union North Harbour has secured Investment from the private sector for its women and girls rugby program which is attracting quality players as well as coaching and management groups behind the scenes. Wigglesworth says, “there are lots of opportunities to partner at all levels of the women’s and girls’ game in North Harbour with the player base exploding within the region.”

North Harbour Rugby is determined to continue its commitment to providing quality experiences for all women and girls’ in the region.