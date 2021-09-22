Daddy's little psychopathic killer, abduction and murders still make for easier viewing than 1pm press conferences this October on Acorn TV

HIGHLIGHTS

Monday, 11 October 2021

FALLEN ANGEL

MINISERIES, 3 Episodes

“A noted departure from the typical police procedural, Fallen Angel takes viewers on a trip back in time to examine the chilling circumstances that created a serial killer” – TV Guide

There’s no question Rosie Byfield (Emilia Fox, Pride & Prejudice, The Pianist) is the devil in disguise but what, or who, made her that way?

Perhaps her staunch and distant father, local vicar David Byfield (Charles Dance, Game of Thrones, The Crown) played a pivotal part? The only way to decrypt the true root of her evil is by working backwards, meticulously exploring a haunted past which curdled this seemingly sweet young girl into a calculated killer.

Based on the acclaimed Roth Trilogy by crime writer Andrew Taylor, this riveting British mini-series takes us on an enthralling journey back in time, exposing a tangle of secrets and betrayal, in turn revealing the tragic web of circumstances which turned a beautiful but neglected teenager into a twisted killer.

Monday, 18 October 2021

MAYDAY

Trailer

“Gripping Drama” – Daily Mail

“Suspenseful, creepy drama” – The Sun



An outstanding ensemble cast including Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones, Peaky Blinders) and Sophie Okonedo (Hotel Rwanda) anchors this engrossing crime drama.

In a quaint English village steeped in pagan traditions, the highlight of May Day is the traditional parade. When the May Queen, 14-year-old Hattie Sutton (Leila Mimmack, Love, Lies and Records), disappears shortly before the event, locals grow suspicious that someone among them has abducted her.

The sobering realisation of a potential killer in their midst shatters the façade of idyllic small town life, while the search for Hattie threatens to reveal everyone’s darkest secrets. Upending the typical whodunnit, this intoxicating drama hinges not on the police investigation, but on the unthinkable prospect of a loved one committing an abhorrent crime.

Monday, 25 October 2021

MURDER INVESTIGATION TEAM, Series 2

ACORN TV EXCLUSIVE

Follow the activities of the Metropolitan Police's Murder Investigation Team in the second series of this spin-off from long-running, beloved series, The Bill. Led by D.S. Rosie MacManus (Lindsey Coulson), the team deciphers clues and follow leads in horrific homicide inquiries, taking you along for the ride from the discovery of a body, through to the tragic satisfaction of justice being served to those responsible.

Murder Investigation Team offers a unique, contemporary take on the procedural genre that gives a strong sense of what a real murder investigation is like, offering the raw and harsh reality of this gruelling profession.

FULL SCHEDULE – OCTOBER 2021

Monday, 4 October

REPUBLIC OF DOYLE, Series 4

Jake Doyle and his father Malachy run a private investigation agency in St. John's, Newfoundland. Their cases involve all sorts of dealings - not all of them on the right side of the law. This series sees an old family friend go missing at sea and the father-son duo subsequently hired by his daughter to get to the bottom of what really happened. (13 EPS, 2013)

VERA, Series 8

Trailer

Brenda Blethyn returns as the unorthodox but brilliant Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope, to investigate deeply chilling crimes in her own unique way. Set in contemporary Northumberland and Newcastle, Brenda is reunited with co-stars Kenny Doughty, Cush Jumbo, Jon Morrison, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lisa Hammond and Riley Jones. (4 EPS, 2018)

LOST LETTER MYSTERIES, Series 3

ACORN TV EXCLUSIVE

Four postal workers turn detective and track down the intended recipients of undeliverable mail and packages from years past. Their missions take them out of the office and into an unpredictable world where redirected letters and packages can save lives, solve crimes, reunite old loves and change futures. (5 EPS, 2018)

Monday, 11 October

FALLEN ANGEL

MINISERIES

FAMILY BUSINESS, Series 2

ACORN TV EXCLUSIVE

Trailer

In this scintillating French drama, mother and daughter Astrid (Catherine Marchal) and Audrey (Ophélia Kolb) are lawyers specializing in family law who make the perilous decision to work together. Along with partner Sofia (Charlotte des Georges), they deal with clients from a divorcing couple fighting over their bulldog to shady fertility trade dealings. (8 EPS, 2019)

Monday, 18 October

MAYDAY

Trailer

VERA, Series 9



Brenda Blethyn returns as the unorthodox but brilliant Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope, to investigate deeply chilling crimes in her own unique way. Set in contemporary Northumberland and Newcastle, Brenda is reunited with co-stars Kenny Doughty, Cush Jumbo, Jon Morrison, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lisa Hammond and Riley Jones. (4 EPS, 2019)

Monday, 25 October

MURDER INVESTIGATION TEAM, Series 2

ACORN TV EXCLUSIVE

