Backdoor Surf Shop Ready & Waiting in Level 2

Happy to come out the other end of the Level 4 lockdown, Backdoor are ready and waiting for you to walk in the door in Level 2, particularly in the door of their Mount Maunganui store where they have had a full refit and makeover! In case you don’t recognise it in its new transformation, just turn up at the same address at 24 Pacific Avenue and they will welcome you in.



In similar vein, Backdoor’s HQ/warehouse/hardware store in Hamilton is moving – more details of this coming soon.



How about a new board for summer? Come in to see the Twin Pin from Channel Islands, which has a traditional outline, with the main difference being the rounded pin. It’s got a wider nose outline that pulls back into a nice tight rounded pin, with plenty of foam (paddle power!) underneath your chest.



Similarly, the Channel Islands Two Happy is a new performance shortboard model built to give surfers the freedom to easily go wherever their mind takes them. Low entry rocker and strategically placed forward volume allow the board to paddle well, get up to speed quickly, and perform extremely well in the tube.



The NekBeard 3’s new tail design makes this skatey, angular turning air board more versatile by providing smoother transitions in the pocket and buttery carves out on the face—not to mention better hold and more confidence in the barrel.



Backdoor also has more Sharp Eye Inferno 72 boards arriving, and a big shipment of new JS Industries surfboard models - BLACK BARON & BIG BARON, and top-ups in the DHD EPS range.



Finally, RPM women and men’s spring apparel is arriving in store soon, so for more information on kids surfboards and surf clothing please go to https://www.backdoor.co.nz .