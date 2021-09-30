MagicSeal Recommend Ordering Early for Insect Screen Doors

The months are flying by, and with summer just around the corner, MagicSeal are recommending that you order early for your Magnetic Insect Screens and Fly Screen Doors. In the heat of the summer, it can be really frustrating not being able to open your doors and windows for some fresh air because of fear of mosquitoes, flies and other flying bugs which can just be really annoying.

Nobody wants to be stuck inside with all the windows and doors shut tight to keep out the insects, so MagicSeal can make your home a ‘better place to live’ with their latest offer, the stylish, ‘easy to use’ Retractable Pleated Screen Door which is New Zealand made. These Screen Doors are smart looking and retract out of sight into a Euro style head-box. They are available in all standard powder coat colours and are easy to install.

These screen doors are smart looking and can be installed on hinged, sliding, bi-fold, French and Stack-a-Doors. These can also be used on sliding windows as an insect screen, providing a physical barrier against flies, mosquitoes and other flying insects.

Another huge plus is that they are very environmentally friendly, providing a non-chemical solution against insects, and are stylish, effective and very practical, with visible mesh, which helps to eliminate door walk through. They are colour coordinated to suit your home and existing joinery, and fit any door up to four metres wide and 2.4 metres high, and are durable and suitable for most applications (such as sliding windows).

MagicSeal's mission is to improve the quality of life for people by providing high quality tested products that help to create a better place to work and live. As they say, “Our sole intention and promise is to create any living/working space that utilises our products, a better place to live”, and for more information on insect screens NZ and retractable screen doors please visit the website at https://www.magicseal.com/ .