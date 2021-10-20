Transportable Homes – A Solution to the Housing Crisis, But Buyers Must Still Take Costs into Account

Transportable homes are often seen to be synonymous with the tiny house movement, but that’s not quite the case. Just because a house is ‘transportable’ it does not mean it is also automatically ‘tiny’. In fact, transportable homes can come in a variety of shapes and sizes. They may also be transportable either only in how they are built off-site and transported to their final location where they ultimately become fixed structures, or in that they can be moved around as needed.

Regardless of the type of transportable home preferred by a buyer, this type of building has proved to be a viable contender in the currently buyer-saturated housing market. Not only are these homes well-built, but they offer buyers a variety of options suited to most budgets and lifestyle requirements. They are also often easy to add on to, so, depending on where the home is located and how much extra space is available, the house can grow with the occupants.

However, while there are many upsides to investing in a transportable home – including competitive resale value, quality control, and budget adherence –buyers must still also take important associated costs into account. The largest of such costs is related to purchasing (or renting) the land upon which the home will be built. There are also the same kinds of general home expenditures as which come with a traditional build, including utility bills and long-term maintenance.

Even when these additional costs are taken into account, transportable homes generally still come out cheaper than their traditional build counterparts. For many entrants into the housing market, these homes may, thus, prove both a viable entry point and a valuable investment in the long term. With New Zealand currently experiencing a housing crisis, transportable homes continue to provide a viable and much needed solution.