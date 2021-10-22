Modular Homes Turn Building a Home into a Dream

We’ve all heard the nightmare stories – projects being delayed due to bad weather or builders not pitching on-site; owners sinking in so much money that the initial budget is but a distant memory; builders not providing the quality end-product promised…. On the one hand, building from scratch offers owners the best way to ensure getting their dream home. On the other, costs can often outweigh benefits, leading many to rather buy an existing home and compromise their dream.

While the perfect home does not exist – even when built from the ground up – it is still possible to get pretty close. With the vast improvements made in modular home building over the last few years, this is truer than ever. In fact, modular homes are an ideal way to invest in a newly-built home at a lower cost and without the nightmare scenarios so often associated with traditional builds.

This reality is possible for a number of reasons. For one, modular homes can be built off-plan and off-site. Selecting from a set of pre-approved plans and then making tweaks to fit specific requirements significantly reduces costs associated with hiring an architect, engineer, and so forth. Those seeking a completely unique design can do so with modular homes, but the costs rise accordingly. For another, since modular homes are built in a factory, the build is not affected by changing weather conditions or other unforeseen issues that occur with on-site builds. As such, the build can be completed quicker and on budget.

Quality checks and inspections are also all done before the home is transported to its final location. This practice ensures that modular homes meet the expected standards and that owners are guaranteed the final product for which they paid. With modular homes, then, building a dream home really is possible.