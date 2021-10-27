DB Interiors Can Design Your Office to Support Workplace Resilience

Bearing in mind the current ‘yoyo’ working environment, you need to know what to focus on when designing the office to support workplace resilience. With all the lockdowns over the past months, the climate in workplaces can be described as ‘yoyoing’ from between working in the office and remotely.

The long-term view is that most workplaces will have a hybrid working environment, where employees divide their time between the office and working remotely. So, the physical workplace may look different in the future, but would still play an important role in building resilient teams. There are a number of factors that impact resilience in the office, beginning with lighting.

Light decisions in the workplace can make a huge difference in a person’s ability to sleep well. And sleeping well helps employees to be more productive and perform better during the day. Sound is another one, because distraction at work is something that really chips away at our ability to work well. When people get distracted, whether it’s because of the sounds around the office or colleagues talking, it can really stress them out.

Technology also has a big impact on resilience in the workplace. Whether employees are working at the office or at home, they need the right tools and technology to be able to do their jobs properly. Having the wrong type of tech or if things just don’t work, this can be a source of frustration and stress.

Finally, when designing your office, it’s important to create spaces that build connections between people. Employees go to the office to connect and collaborate with colleagues – to have a laugh and share life stories. For many people who live by themselves, or who have lots of things going on in the background, the workplace can be a sanctuary. So, the office needs to be designed in a way that it allows social connection between teams and employees.

