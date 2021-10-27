Harcourts Grenadier Will Manage Your New Investment Property For You

Harcourts Grenadier Accommodation Centre have seen a surge of new investors entering into the residential housing market recently. This would appear to be because property investment is seen to be more appealing, and less volatile, than other investment options; because people have extra cash available to them since they are not spending it on overseas travel; and because of an increase in the equity of existing property due to the hot housing market giving people options.

So, who do you turn to, to support and manage your property once you have purchased it? Harcourts Grenadier say, “When it comes to the management of your property, we will always ask you what is important to you and with our knowledge and experience, secure the best terms possible and deliver a service that is tailored to your goals and needs”.

With Harcourts Accommodation Centre's Christchurch property management services, they ensure that all potential tenants complete a detailed application, and after this, our dedicated Letting Team conducts a thorough check on all applicants. Their Letting Team has over 80 years of combined experience in the property management industry, and this level of experience is invaluable when it comes to tenant selection.

They will ensure the efficient and effective running of your property investment portfolio by having their expert Christchurch Property Managers manage all aspects of your rental property. This includes securing quality tenants, collecting rent, managing maintenance requests, completing routine property inspections, negotiating tenancies and tenant queries, reviewing the rent prices and more.

Harcourts Grenadier are a specialist Christchurch Property Management company who have been managing rental properties across Christchurch since 1990. They are a big, experienced and clever property management company, so that when it really matters, you can trust them to be there and have the peace of mind that they will do right by you, and your property investment.

Property Management is a very human business where you matter too, so the Harcourts Grenadier property management team is personal, courageous and accessible to keep you well informed about your rental property, and with this in mind, please take a moment to find out more about applying to rent a house and applying for a rental property by visiting the website at www.assetmanagers.harcourts.co.nz .