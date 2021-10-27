Healthy Homes NZ Explains Their Meth Testing Services

As they say at Healthy Homes NZ, purchasing a property is often our largest financial decision. Sadly many purchasers fail to check for the presence of methamphetamine prior to going unconditional. This can lead to a huge amount of stress, confusion and cost involved with decontamination, often all undertaken without insurance cover.



Healthy Homes NZ have provided sampling services for thousands of clients looking to purchase real estate throughout New Zealand and recommend a test is completed as a precaution during your due diligence.

Providing a property as rental accommodation holds many legal requirements for landlords, property managers and tenants. Meth testing before and after each tenancy has become part of best practice, as it provides proof a property is habitable prior to the commencement of a tenancy. It also aids in assigning liability against a tenant should contamination be found during, or at the end of a tenancy.

They have also seen an increase in tenants requesting meth tests. If no pre-tenancy test was completed and meth is found, this often results in a claim against the landlord or property manager.

If you have a property or other asset that has tested positive for methamphetamine, the next step is a detailed assessment. All sampling is undertaken by the expert team at Healthy Homes New Zealand is in accordance with the NZS8510:2017 National Testing Standard.

Since methamphetamine can easily be transported in vehicles or carried on a person, sampling of vehicles has become an increasing request. If you have an item or something you require testing, non-property related, feel free get in touch and the Healthy Homes team can discuss your requirements.

