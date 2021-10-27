Top 5 Eyecare Tips From Re:Vision

It's important to see your eye care provider regularly to help prevent or reduce vision problems, and Re:Vision recommend you start with a 30-minute eye test at least every two years. Tip number two is UV protection, as the harm UV rays cause is often irreversible. These harmful rays from the sun also reflect off surfaces such as water, sand and snow and the damage they cause has been linked to cataracts and conjunctival changes, so don’t forget your sunglasses, especially during the summer months.

We may not realise how important diet and exercise is regarding the health of our eyes. Your eyes love a diet rich in antioxidants and omega oils, and snacking on fruit, nuts and eating oily fish or eggs a couple of times a week will help keep them healthy. By doing this, you may reduce the likelihood of dry eyes and macular degeneration.

Some eye conditions, such as diabetic retinopathy, are also associated with lack of activity and exercise, so keeping fit can help keep your eyes in good shape.

Your eyes need rest, and working for hours on a computer, tablet or mobile phone can lead to computer eye strain, as they’re fixed on the screen at a specific distance for long periods. Take a few moments to refresh your eyes by following the tips below. If you still find that your eyes are tired and sore at the end of the day, it might be time for an eye test, even if you’re not due for one.

These tips include putting a reminder on your computer to take a 2-3 minute break from the screen every 45 minutes and limiting your children’s computer and gaming activity to 45 minutes a session.

Finally, some eye conditions can be genetic, and the following are some of the most common hereditary diseases and conditions: Achromatopsia can be inherited from both parents, resulting in decreased vision, sensitivity to light and losing colour from your vision. Tinted lenses can help alleviate the sensitivity. Retinitis Pigmentosa - an inherited eye disease resulting from a mutated gene that causes the retina to degenerate. It usually appears in childhood but vision issues don’t occur until the late teens and early twenties. This disease can cause people to become legally blind by the age of 40.

Often, people with vision problems wait too long before getting an eye exam. If you have any change in vision, have it checked out by an eye care provider. Only an eye care provider can identify serious vision problems, like glaucoma or diabetic retinopathy, at a stage early enough to treat.