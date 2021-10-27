Solution Street Say A New Build is Attainable For First Home Buyers

Most new home buyers believe that they have to start off with an older home, that will need substantial renovations. However, Solution Street say that budget-friendly new builds in Auckland are in reach of everyone. These are houses with Homestar ratings in promising neighbourhoods which are priced comparably to older homes in similar markets, so no need to rule out a new build based on budget alone.

What’s more, homes that need extensive renovations don’t always add enough value to the house to recover the costs of the renovations. Ultimately, buying a new build is less risky than a fixer-upper. You can be confident your home will still be in great shape 10 to 20 years from now, should you decide to continue up the property ladder. Additionally, new builds are more likely to be in newer neighbourhoods, with more modern infrastructure and a higher level of accessibility.

Not only are older houses not significantly cheaper than many new builds on the market in Auckland today, but their renovation costs and lower energy efficiency can make them more expensive in exchange for a lower quality of living. With a new build, the price you agree to pay upfront will amount to a higher proportion of the overall expense. You’ll pay lower energy bills and move into a home already in great shape, which means that any savings left over after your mortgage payment can go in the jar for your next home.

Solution Street is encouraging Kiwis to expect more from their first home, offering brand new freehold homes in some of Auckland’s most promising communities. What’s more, they help Kiwis utilise the tools available to them, such as the KiwiSaver First Home Grant, to afford the home they deserve, so with this in mind, please take a moment to find out more about Kiwibuild first home buyers and Kiwibuild homes by visiting the website at https://www.solutionstreet.co.nz .