For Implants & Orthodontics Go to Primecare Dental

A dental implant is a surgical component that interfaces with the bone of the jaw or skull to support a dental prosthesis, such as a crown, bridge, denture, facial prosthesis or to act as an orthodontic anchor, and Primecare Dental’s approach to this problem has recently changed. Dental implants can be used to replace a single tooth or multiple teeth, and they can also support and retain those wobbly dentures.

With their 3-D digital planned dental implants, they can plan an implant virtually and then accurately, predictably and efficiently place the implant virtually and then accurately, predictably and efficiently place the implant in the safest manner in line with today’s technological limits.

To perform 3-D guided implant surgery at a high level, two very new and technologically advanced machinery is necessary: a Cone-Bean CT (CBCT) and an intra-oral scanner, both of which can been found at Primecare Dental’s clinic. Dental implants are the latest technology currently available, as it is the best option for natural looking and feeling teeth by artificial methods.

However, if you have problems with your bite or the spacing of your teeth, you may need orthodontic care. Orthodontia is the branch of dentistry that deals with abnormalities of the teeth and jaw. Orthodontic care involves the use of devices, such as braces, to straighten teeth and to realign crooked or spaced teeth. Braces are beneficial, not only because it creates better aesthetics, but also because it allows for better harmony of the oral structures.

Crowded teeth can cause more bacterial build-up, leading to dental decay and gum disease, and misalignment of teeth can lead to pain or discomfort in the jaws, headaches and even impairment of speech. In the past, orthodontics was only considered for children, but now they are widely prescribed for adults as well. If you want a perfect smile that will improve your self-confidence, orthodontic treatment may be right for you.