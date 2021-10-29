Roof Auckland Answers the Question "What Are Apron Flashings?"

Roof Auckland are often asked why is there building work on roofs, and while explaining the building work they are doing when re-roofing, they are then asked what apron flashings are.

The purpose of a metal roof flashing (flashing) is to provide a weather seal to stop water coming into the roof cavity or cladding at certain points where roofing, and roofing-cladding planes meet. Apron flashing is used as a wall/roof junction. The product range comes in .55 metal and colour-matched to your roof, and are custom made for a perfect fit. Roof Auckland follow the codes and regulations of the Roofing Association of New Zealand.

Apron inverted flashings are a combination base and cap flashing that are usually installed behind the siding and caps and over the sloped roofing materials. An Apron Flashing is responsible for diverting water from a vertical surface into a gutter system.

Roof Auckland’s roofers are roofing specialists - professional, experienced, pre-vetted, and personable roofing contractors. They follow an end-to-end reroofing process, as well as the how-to guides produced by the Roofing Association of New Zealand.

