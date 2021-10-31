Kiwi MTB Collective to put NZ Mountainbike talent on the World Stage

A brand new team has been launched to springboard NZ XC Mountainbike talent to the world stage.

The “Kiwi MTB Collective'' will assemble in Motueka this week for their first training camp, ahead of an exciting (and busy) season in 2022.

With signings headlined by leading NZ Elite athletes Josie Wilcox and Cameron Jones; the team features no less than 13 talented individuals across it’s international, and domestic squads.The new project will support talented cross-country MTB athletes stepping onto the global stage. Breaking down barriers and smoothing the path to success internationally for developing young riders throughout New Zealand.

The brainchild of Motueka’s Scott Woods, and with the backing of Talley’s, the team will help riders access the support, knowledge, guidance, and funding required to get overseas, and achieve their potential. Through his support of son Ethan (the current U17 National Champion), Woods has seen first hand how difficult it can be competing at the highest levels.

“We’ve seen how hard things can be, and not just the racing. In some ways that's the easy bit. The Kiwi MTB Collective was formed on the basis of providing riders the opportunities and support they need to perform to the best of their ability” explains Scott Woods, founder and team manager of The Kiwi MTB Collective.

“Having mulled on the idea for some time, I put a post up on a Facebook page asking for advice on the best way to start a UCI registered (union cycling international) team for young mountain bike riders wanting to race internationally. The response was overwhelming. Immediately we had support and advice a multitude of coaches, past racers, sponsors and industry organisations sharing their experience”

Until now, young kiwi athletes have often been faced with multiple barriers to participation. To race at World Cup level, rider entry has to pass through Cycling New Zealand administration, unless the rider is on a UCI registered trade team. Policy and procedures out of the athletes control, that in recent times has sometimes led to riders missing out. Despite the fact that rider travel and competition is self-funded anyway. A frustrating scenario that Kiwi MTB Collective aims to solve.

The team aims to bring riders together who have similar goals and motivations. Assisting in everything from providing logistical support and planning; to shared travel, accommodation, and race support. Creating a shared experience in a supportive, collaborative environment.

Competition on the World stage can be a daunting prospect. Financially, and emotionally. But the Kiwi MTB Collective aims to smooth the process. Minimising the challenges the athletes face, and easing the journey to international success.

As Woods explains “Once we knew we could get a team together, I put out an EOI (expressions of interest) to local riders. Asking them to submit their goals, current results and why they’d like to be part of the team. The responses from riders came in thick and fast and the interest was almost overwhelming. It showed we are on the right track, and as a result we’ve also managed to form a national level development team of younger athletes. Aiming to compete domestically alongside the international roster, who will focus on a 2022 international campaign focusing on world cup and european racing”.

“It’s been a really busy period to get everything lined up but the amount of people that support the idea highlights the genuine need for something like this. With the many people each having input and knowledge around their niche areas - we’ve covered a lot in a short amount of time” Says Scott.

Former NZ representative, Mark Leishman (or Cabin as he’s widely known in the biking fraternity) echoes Scott's comments.

“What Scott has started is amazing. It’s the sort of thing I’ve thought about for years, so coming on board as the head coach was a no-brainer. It’s something tangible I could do to share thoughts and guidance on what to expect on the international scene. I’ve been in their shoes, and it’s not easy. There’s is a big jump to the European races, but it’s manageable, so it’s about making that jump smaller and easier.”

Leishman is especially excited by the depth of opportunities the team is providing. “It’s really exciting for me that not only has the team included the domestic development team of younger athletes; but also that we’ve got such a strong female representation. It’s such a great opportunity to showcase what is possible, and inspire others to give things a crack.”

The Kiwi MTB Collective has already received really positive support from the business community. Family owned frozen goods business Talley’s has come on board to provide initial sponsorship to the team to get it up and running for this season. Allowing Scott to turn the idea and concept into reality in the matter of weeks.

The Kiwi MTB Collective is always on the lookout for appropriate partnerships to help ensure riders can access the support necessary to race at the elite levels. If you believe you may be able to help, or simply have ideas, please email Scott directly on kiwimtbcollective@gmail.com or visit the website.

In the meantime, keep your eyes on team media for updates throughout the season on their adventures, and successes. The full rider list, news and updates on the team can be found at www.kiwimtbcollective.co.nz

