Coresteel Northland Complete For Hermpac in Silverdale

Another benefit of the move has been the proximity to Northport, which Steve says the company already brings some product into and is hoping to expand this as an option in the near future as the two organisations have a good working relationship.

“Another big focus for Hermpac is sustainability and our considered master plan, which included the development of this new facility, has enabled us to utilise our supply better and to offer more sustainable timber solutions.

“We’re also always looking at ways to lessen waste and we’ve managed to reduce to almost zero the waste by utilising off-cuts to produce the heat used in kiln-drying timbers, as well as in the production of our proprietary Vertibat product, which, because it is untreated is a better sustainable alternative to what’s available on the market now. Northland also boasts a lot more agri-business and we’ve been able to supply local capsicum growers and equestrian facilities with sawdust from the milling process of non-treated timbers.”

“We are New Zealand’s largest importer of timber products and offer a comprehensive range along with the expertise and experience to offer alternatives if the specified product isn’t available for some reason. All of our Hermpac profiles are offered in multiple timber species and are available through leading timber merchants.”

