Auckland Softball Confirms New Season Start For Early January

Auckland Softball have taken the initiative to set a restart date for the season in early 2022, Covid-19 and Ministry of Health requirements permitting.

The organisation which looks after 5000 members and 16 clubs felt that over the challenging past few weeks there had been much uncertainty over the 2021/22 Auckland Softball season.

The board of Auckland Softball said they were keen to move on and give the Auckland Softball whanau more definitive dates to work with.

The start of the Auckland Softball season is now set for Saturday 8 January 2022 with finals day Saturday 9 April for all grades from U12 through to Divison 1 Senior competition.

“It’s been tough for everyone, but hopefully all Softball Auckland friends and whanau have stayed safe and are looking forward to softball. The decision to re-start the season early in January is to give all softball enthusiast something definite to plan around.

"We believe it works in the best interests of everyone involved in the game and were keen to take a positive step forward, “ said Softball Auckland CEO, Gareth Teahan.

“We are expecting another good turnout of teams despite the delay to the season. We feel that there are a many people who just want to get out and play softball.”

If any softball is able to be played prior to Christmas, then Auckland Softball will put together some club based friendlies with details to be announced.

Even with Covid-19 causing issues over the past 18 months Softball Auckland has seen a 10 percent increase in team numbers from 2020 which was in turn 5 percent up on the previous year.