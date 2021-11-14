Reduce Risk When Selling Your Home by Hiring a Real Estate Agent

Real estate agents offer a significant amount of assistance during the home selling process. Contrary to popular belief, a good agent’s services are still of high value in the digital age. One area of particular value is an agent’s negotiation skills. Both buyers and sellers can sometimes get emotional when negotiating things like selling price, who would be responsible for fixing maintenance issues, and moving dates. A good agent can provide much needed objectivity in such cases and can have a higher level of success in negotiating a contract that is acceptable to all parties.

Agents can also help to lower various risks associated with selling a home. In particular, there are many legal aspects that laymen can easily overlook, including what documentation is needed and what sellers should declare to potential buyers. Should any such legal concerns be overlooked, a property sale may be delayed or fall through entirely. In serious cases, there could even be the risk of legal action being taken by the wronged party. Having a good agent on board could help to mitigate such risk and ensure a smooth and above-board sale.

There is, however, a very real problem of some agents simply not doing the necessary work, which can result in anything from a property being on the market longer than it should be to errors occurring during the actual property transfer. A comprehensive real estate agent comparison should, thus, be undertaken before contracting the services of any agent. Such a comparison is easily conducted digitally, as both sellers and buyers have access to sites that compare and contrast active area agents.

By having a good gauge of the agents working in an area and their levels of knowledge and experience, it becomes easier to hire a reputable agent to manage the sales process and reduce potential risk.