Hiring an Electrician? Paying More Upfront Can be a Real Cost-saver Later

CHRISTCHURCH

Not all electricians are made equal. In a field where a fault could literally mean the difference between life and death, it’s vital to ensure that an electrician’s work is top-notch.

Poor electrical work can spell disaster on a number of fronts. Aside from the obvious potentially dire consequences of electrocution and fires, bad electrical installations can mean anything from constantly tripping circuit boards to higher electric bills. Key identifiers of problematic wiring include shorter lightbulb lifespans; circuit board overloads; and/or too bright, too dim, or flickering lighting. Problems can also be spotted in terms of sparking plug points or switches, or visibly fraying wires. While it might be tempting to treat many such issues as mere annoyances, the longer they continue, the more likely they are to progress into something far more serious and costly to repair.

In any such cases, it’s always best to hire some qualified Christchurch electricians to fix the problem. To ensure a good hire, a valuable place to start would be online customer reviews. But more than that, it is necessary to confirm that the electrician holds some kind of valid qualification, has undergone formal practical assessment, and/or is affiliated to an organisation such as Master Electricians or the EWRB. A good track-record of meeting deadlines, requirements, and budgets, as well as an extended time in business are also key checks that offer peace of mind when hiring an electrician.

Another good check relates to pricing and turnaround. Oftentimes, highly qualified electricians cost more upfront, but their work is of a higher quality and the guarantee of a job well-done outweighs the additional costs associated with hiring a cheaper electrician only to have to correct their mistakes later on. In respect to any kind of electrical work, then, the safest option is always ‘quality first’.