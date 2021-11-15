Car's Performance Decreasing? It May be Time for an Air Filter Service

Between the seemingly innumerable types of ‘gunk’ that end up on the average street, it’s safe to say that roads are dirty. The only thing standing between all that road dirt and vehicles is the small, unassuming (but vital) air filter. Yet, many car owners overlook the state of these filters.

Although some mechanics might include an air filter check and possible replacement in their general service plans, the fact that manufacturers differ in respect to how often a specific make of car’s filter should be replaced means that owners often need to expressly request this service. If filter servicing is neglected, various issues can result, including higher fuel consumption and decreased engine power.

A car’s air filter works specifically to draw away all road dirt from the rest of the engine. When this filter is clogged or broken, bits of debris can enter the system and cause serious and generally costly damage – the worst of which being potential wholesale engine seizure.

This is why having a car’s air filter serviced is so important. While willing and able owners can potentially conduct a filter check and clean themselves, it is recommended to have a professional conduct this service, do any necessary replacements, and/or double check the owner’s work just to ensure that everything is running smoothly. A good mechanic will also conduct a filter service in such a way as to ensure a longer lifespan of the filter itself; thereby saving owners additional money both in the short- and long-terms.

If all other general services have been conducted – oil changes, engine cleanings, fluid top-ups, and so forth – but a car is still underperforming, smoke is seen coming out of the exhaust, or strange noises are heard, it might be time to double check that air filter.