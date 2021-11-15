Local SEO Essential for NZ Small Businesses

For the average small business owner, SEO can feel like a minefield. Between terminology like ‘backlinks’ and ‘metadata’, it can sometimes seem like it’s not enough to simply own and run a business, but that a degree in technology is also required. However, once the pomp and mystery surrounding SEO is removed, the average business owner can begin to see its value and relative simplicity.

While it can be difficult to get SEO right, when it is done well, it can really boost business. Not only can good SEO get a business in the top organic Google search results, but it can also lead to consumers spending a longer time on the business website and, consequently, convert more ‘clicks’ into ‘sales’.

One key strategy that small businesses should employ to get the most out of their SEO strategies is to aim their reach primarily at the local market. While the SEO NZ market is competitive, gaining traction via local searches decreases the need for a business’s website to compete nationally and globally. Small NZ-based businesses can also ensure greater leads-to-sales conversions by homing in on their niche populations and addressing the specific pain points of their local clientele. By causing businesses to swim in a smaller pond, local SOE better aids small businesses in gaining a strong local presence. Once a solid local base has been established, it becomes easier for these businesses to extend their reach.

If small business owners can ensure good, applicable content on user-friendly websites that clearly denote their local relevance, that’s already a step in the right direction. Engaging regularly with consumers online also builds momentum, and, making use of a reputable SEO company further assists business owners with navigating the more complex areas of SEO. Altogether, then, approaching SEO from a local standpoint can better ensure overall SEO success.