Limiting Handling Stress can Improve Beef and Milk Quality

As scientists begin to better understand the innerworkings of cattle, more emphasis is being placed on stress reduction. As long as cattle are farmed for consumption, farmers will need to adapt practices to both uphold the humane treatment of these animals and ensure a good quality end-product for consumers.

Various studies have found that high levels of stress (both short- and long-term) can negatively impact product quality. In the case of cattle farmed for beef, stress can lead to toughening and tastelessness. In cases of severe stress, meat may even become unsellable due to faster decomposition. Similarly, for dairy cows, stress can cause milk souring, which could result in tremendous losses for the farmer.

One key area where cattle can experience high levels of stress is in respect to handling. This pertains to anything from transport and medical treatment to slaughter preparation. When handling cattle, therefore, it is necessary to ensure as calm an environment as possible through lowering excitement levels by avoiding shouting and/or high-pitched noises, reducing pain, and keeping distractions to a minimum.

Equipment also plays an important role in stress reduction. For example, cattle are naturally hesitant to enter cattle crushes, even if it means getting necessary medical treatment. Most crushes can be loud and uncomfortable. Natural suspicion, combined with sudden noises created by things like slamming grates, can significantly increase stress. Since even minimal stress can negatively impact product quality, Arrowquip equipment has specifically included built-in noise reduction elements such as rubber flooring and nylon rump fingers. Easy side access also limits distraction, as the cattle do not catch movement in their peripheral vision while a vet or farmer is handling them.

By making use of quality equipment and adopting calm approaches to cattle handling, farmers are more likely to ensure high-quality end products.