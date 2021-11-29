Save On Your Air Conditioning Energy Bill This Summer

Although Hamilton summers are generally moderate, the area’s humidity tends to be higher than other parts of the country, which means that it can still sometimes be difficult to maintain a pleasant and consistent indoor temperature. Many Hamilton locals are, therefore, installing heat pumps in an attempt to ensure a constant, liveable temperature year-round.

One downside to installing heat pumps, though, is the potential increase in energy expenditure. However, air conditioning in Hamilton does not have to be costly, nor is it inevitable for homes that have a heat pump installed to use a significant amount of energy to maintain a pleasant temperature. The important thing is simply to be savvy with the appliance’s use.

For those looking to invest in a heat pump, the most important thing is to determine the right type and model to install. Many heat pump installers offer an assessment to clients that can help them establish what heat pump will do the best job without expending more energy than necessary.

Aside from ensuring correct installation and purchasing the right pump for a home’s purpose, another way to limit energy use is to set a constant temperature. It takes more energy to heat or cool a room from scratch than it does to let a heat pump run consistently at a set temperature. Similarly, making minor adjustments by a degree or two as needed is far more energy efficient than switching the pump on and off. The only time this approach is more efficient is if the appliance is used very rarely.

Further adjustments that can save energy include keeping windows and doors closed while the pump is operational, and regularly servicing the appliance to ensure that filters are clean and clear. By limiting energy consumption, it is possible to lower a home’s utility expenses this summer.