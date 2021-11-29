Regular Vehicle Services: A Necessity For A Valuable Asset

CHRISTCHURCH

It can be costly to own a car. Not only is there the purchase price and associated loan repayments, but there’s the insurance and servicing costs as well. Even basics like filling up with petrol can strain a budget. And since a vehicle’s value depreciates over time, its sometimes difficult to see the point of continuously investing in its upkeep.

In our modern world, though, a car is a vital asset, but those who view it as only a ‘necessary evil’ are unlikely to take proper care to ensure their vehicle’s longevity – especially in economically tough times. However, this view neglects to see the value that motor vehicles add to daily life – including how they promote better economic activity and generally make life easier. In fact, when a car is not running properly, it can end up being more than just a financial inconvenience.

Thus, rather than neglecting routine maintenance in a bid to save money short-term, it is best to keep up with such services. While dealerships can be pricey, there are many qualified mechanics and service centres that can do a car service in Christchurch. Making use of one of these can help reduce out-of-pocket expenses, while still maintaining the general upkeep of a vehicle. And rather than thinking of services as investing in a depreciating asset (aka ‘throwing money away), it might be better to consider the long-term implications of skipping a service. The need for a functioning car will remain, which makes it, for example, far cheaper and more sensible to fix an oil leak immediately than to replace an engine that’s seized due to oil sludge. When vehicles are valued for the assets they are, car maintenance costs, as well as other costs associated with vehicle ownership become far more tolerable.