Where Podcasting is Headed and How NZ Creators Can Get on Board

In the current climate, podcasts are proving a fierce competitor in the field of media consumption. Not only are there millions of podcast subscribers world-wide, with this number growing daily, but podcasts, as a digital form, are even breathing new life into radio, which found itself floundering ever since the advent of the television.

A primary reason for this surge in podcast consumption has to do with the modern lifestyle. It takes time to view visual media. By contrast, podcasts offer just as much content variety, with the added benefit that the solely auditory nature makes a podcast’s content easier to consume ‘on-the-go’. The immediate future also indicates that more consumers are likely to turn to podcasts for their education and entertainment as a way to gain a much-needed break from excessive screen-time.

So, what does this all mean for creators and the future of podcasting in NZ? Well, for starters, creators now have access to an ever-growing market of listeners across all demographics. With access to a far more diverse audience, creators are better able to find their niche listenership and can more easily establish both a loyal local and growing international listener base.

This broader consumer base, in turn, means that more companies are willing to invest good money into using podcasts for advertising; thereby making the monetisation of podcasts far easier for creators. Interestingly enough, current data indicates that listeners are not averse to advertisements appearing in their podcasts, so creators don’t have to worry about losing their audience.

The best way for NZ creators to get on board the growing podcast train is, then, simply to start. As long as the podcast contains good quality content with high production value, creators are likely to find a solid listenership for whatever it is they are looking to produce.