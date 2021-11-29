Furniture and Decor Changes Since the Pandemic

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, home design was primarily focused on clean lines, formal furnishings, and oh so much white. But as the majority of homeowners were forced to exist in their living spaces for days on end during lockdowns, changes in New Zealand consumer requirements in respect to décor and furniture needs began to emerge.

Many a furniture store in Newmarket, for example, have seen an uptake in purchases of plusher couches and furniture items that have some curvature or other type of interesting detail in their design, as opposed to the stark, straight lines of the past few years. Furniture with rich textures and vibrant colours are also gaining in popularity. Another trend that is a direct result of the pandemic in regard to home furniture is consumers seeking out bespoke home office items to equip their newly designated work-from-home areas.

A further movement has been towards the incorporation of natural, sustainable materials. From reclaimed wood to ethically produced material, consumers are willing to spend more money on high-quality, eco-friendly, and humanitarian items that allow them to bring the natural world indoors as opposed to investing in fast furniture. In the New Zealand context specifically, many more consumers are opting to buy local, and happily support stores that offer both imported and locally produced items.

There has also been an uptake in colour – especially darker blues and softer pinks. This is true in relation to both furniture and general décor. Where accent walls had mostly fallen out of favour pre-pandemic, not only are they now making a comeback, but there’s even the new trend of accent ceilings.

The tendency for consumers to create warmer spaces filled with interesting details and natural elements is likely to continue for the foreseeable future as the consequences of the pandemic on design choices become more fully realised.