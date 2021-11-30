Bartercard Say Now a Good Time to Get Rid of Excess Stock

Having excess stock, particularly towards the end of the year, has usually been viewed as a challenge for retailers, but at Bartercard they are all about turning excess into profit! Bartercard is a valuable platform to help shift stock, and can also be used as an additional sales channel.

Your excess stock can result from the business carrying more stock than needed to meet the forecasted demand, which can cause operational challenges, such a limiting your cash flow. With cash flow being the lifeblood of your business, any limit will mean you will find difficulty paying your employees, paying debts or even continue trading.

So, rather than heavily discounting, running last-minute deals, or writing off surplus stock, you can keep its value by selling it through Bartercard’s B2B community at the normal selling price. Bartercard can provide you with the tools to sell your excess stock ensuring you maximise your productivity, and utilise spare capacity.

Bartercard recommend that you display items towards the front of your store, and have the same products visible at the back. Alternatively, you can offer certain items as a freebie or use them as an incentive. This is ideal for low-cost items, as excess products can be used for giveaways or incentives without necessarily impacting your business profits.

Another technique to sell inventory is to pair excess stock with products that you know people will always buy. This is called ‘bundling’. Bundle complementary products together and offer them at a more economical price, compared to when customers purchase the items separately.

Finally, if you find that there’s not too much demand in your local market, you can try to place your slow-moving products online. You can move and sell excess stock online with Bartercard, getting rid of excess or slow-moving stock without the heavy discounting.

Bartercard is a B2B networking platform that introduces your brand not just in local markets but also internationally, bringing you better business results.

Joining the Bartercard network allows you to reach new markets and increase your chances for profit as you sell excess inventory at competitive prices, so with this in mind, please take a moment to find out more about how to grow and expand your business and customer retention program by visiting the website at www.bartercard.co.nz .