Paul Money HiFi Appointed as Technics an Authorised Master Dealer.

The Technics brand is back in business. Panasonic, Technics' parent company, announced the comeback at IFA 2014, together with two new ranges of premium hi-fi products, and Paul Money HiFi has recently been appointed as the Technics Authorised Master Dealer.

Technics - the most famous name in turntables - was founded in Osaka, Japan in 1965 . Beginning with the SL-1200MK1 in 1972 and the legendary SL-1200MK2 in 1979, the original SL-1200 series stood as the benchmark professional turntables for 38 years until they were discontinued in 2010.

Technics resurrected the legendary SL-1200 series in 2016 with the release of the SL-1200G reference model audio turntable, featuring an all-new coreless direct-drive motor. The SL-1200GR and SL-1210GR turntables followed and Technics launched the new the SL-1200MK7 DJ model in 2019. Paul Money HiFi offer the full range of new Technics turntables, Technics headphones, official Technics merchandise and original Technics spare parts.

Utsunomiya is a small city about 130km north of Tokyo, and is home to the huge Panasonic factory that covers 60,000 metres squared and makes a variety of the company’s products from premium OLED and LCD televisions to set-top boxes. A tiny portion of this site, about a 60th, is given over to one of Panasonic's subsidiary brands - Technics.

Here, just 11 people manufacture Technics' high-end turntables and the ultra-high-end SU-R1/SE-R1 pre/power combination. The brand’s other, less specialist (and more affordable) products are made in another factory based in Malaysia.

Before anyone gets to build anything in this factory they have to go through an extensive training course and pass a number of skills tests that not only gauge dexterity but accuracy and speed too. The training lasts anything from three to five days. Only those that pass the toughest tests are allowed anywhere near the Technics products.

Paul Money HiFi have in stock the OTTAVA™ f SC-C70MK2 Premium All-in-One Music System Remastered Sound Quality. Expansive and Rich Soundscape. Newly Developed Speaker Units & Acoustic Lens, $1,799.00 · ‎

With this in mind, please take a moment to find out more about stereo systems and speakers NZ by visiting the website at http://paulmoney.co.nz .