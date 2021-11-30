Tier4 Say the Battle Between Organisations & Cybercrime Goes On

Tier4 are always reviewing their technology stack to bring you the best of breed technology software and services, and one protection tool that is included for their End Point Security Premium Suite subscribers is an anti-malware prevention service called MalwareBytes.



Tier4 conduct market analysis on a constant basis, and along that journey, have found and partnered with the new leader in this space called ThirdWall. ThirdWall provides them the ability to take a more granular approach to end point malware, stopping malware in its tracks, ensuring they can lock down glaring vulnerabilities and in an emergency act much faster.



Tier4 will take care of the entire roll out process on your behalf included as part of your service agreement. This roll out will commence in November and a further update will be provided on what you can expect if you subscribe to this service. If you wish to talk further about malware risks, please reach out to your account manager.

Cyber security is the practice of defending computers, servers, mobile devices, electronic systems, networks, and data from malicious attacks. It’s also known as information technology security. The term applies to a variety of contexts, from business to mobile computing.

Data breaches have escalated, year by year. A report by RiskBased Security revealed that a shocking 7.9 billion records have been exposed by data breaches in the first nine months of 2019 alone. This figure is more than double (112%) the number of records exposed in the same period in 2018. This trend continues to escalate year on year.

Looking closer to home, and more recent, the Asia and Pacific (APAC) region saw the largest growth in detected threats from Q2 to Q3 of this year, going from 18% of the global share to 29% in Q3.

