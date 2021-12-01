All Round Safety Explain Dalton International's Full-Face Respirator

<p>How do you wear glasses and a full-face respirator? Did you know that an estimated 4 billion adults in the world need to wear glasses? This is not normally a problem in most situations but can be tricky when you’re required to wear a full-face respirator as part of your job. So, if you need corrective lenses and respiratory protection, what are your options? </p> <p>The answer depends on what sort of respirator and corrective lenses you need. Here are some scenarios that may help, beginning with a half mask respirator, the STS RS01S, which can be worn with your glasses or contact lenses with little or no issue. If your glasses are fogging up, this will indicate that your respirator is not properly fitted, and air is escaping around the nose bridge. In this case you may need to adjust the fit of your mask or get a better fitting model. </p> <p>If you need to use a half mask respirator, such as the STS FS01 or CF01 then the easiest option is to wear contact lenses with these masks. Contact lenses will not affect the seal of the mask around your face and you will be able to see and breathy easily. If, however, you find contact lenses uncomfortable, or cannot wear them for any reason, you will need to use the Shigematsu corrective lens frame. </p> <p>Your optometrist will be able to fit your lens into this frame which can then be used in conjunction with any of the Shigematsu full face respirators. It simply clips inside the seal of the respirator and is easily adjusted to sit on your nose bridge with no detrimental effect on the face seal of the respirator. </p> <p>Alternatively, you can use a Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) or Airline system with a loose-fitting hood that allows you to wear your normal glasses under the hood. Because this combination does not require a close face fit your glasses can be worn without impacting your respiratory protection. </p> <p>Whatever your respiratory needs, All Round Safety will have the safety equipment you need, so with this in mind, please take a moment to find out more about <a href="http://www.allroundsafety.co.nz/Head_Protection.html">safety clothing</a> and wet weather gear NZ by visiting the website at https://www.allroundsafety.co.nz</p>