Mask Up & Roll On Up to Backdoor From Wednesday 3 November!

Everyone will be happy with the announcement that retail stores in the Waikato will now be open as from Wednesday 3 November, so for all of you who have been waiting in hope for your favourite surf store to open again, Wednesday is the day! Roll on up in your mask – all the Backdoor team will be masked, and with hand sanitiser at the ready, and don’t forget to scan as you go through the door.

So, apart from your main purchase, something you have been hanging out to choose and try on, why not take a look at Backdoor’s new summer product, including summer wetsuits, swimwear and apparel.

Backdoor also now have in stock a huge range of jandals, just in time for summer, including Roxy, Quiksilver and Havaiana, Ripcurl, Santa Cruz, and the fabulous Rusty Sahara Sandal in Leopard

Also, take note of the new stores (relocations) – Napier, Centre Place (Hamilton) now on Bryce Street, Te Rapa (Hamilton) store now on Maui Street, Pukete, Hamilton.

As New Zealand’s largest authentic surf, skate and streetwear store, Backdoor is committed to finding you the best apparel from their home-grown heroes ilabb and RPM alongside their international favourites Billabong, Volcom, Rip Curl, Rusty, Santa Cruz, Vans and more.

Backdoor’s surf hardware program is the best in the country, and if your dream board isn’t in stock, chances are you can custom order it through your local Backdoor store or online. Looking for a wetsuit? Whether it’s the best value for money or the highest performance suit, Backdoor have you and your family covered year-round so you can make the most of your time in the water.

With a huge selection of decks, completes, cruisers and other skate hardware, their skate program is managed by a team who know what they’re doing. Pop into your local store for the best deals and expert advice, and with this in mind, please take a moment to find out more about surfboard designs and Vans shoes by visiting the website at https://www.backdoor.co.nz .