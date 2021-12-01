Harcourts' Ilse Evans Selling Houses Through Lockdown

Ilse has not let the grass grow under her feet during the seemingly endless weeks of COVID Delta lockdown, and recently sold a property at auction at 3A Horoata Road. She had a total of 16 buyers through over six days, all by private viewing observing COVID hygiene protocol. A pre-auction offer of $2,625,000 was received which the owners were happy to accept, so the auction was brought forward. On the day of the auction a new buyer inspected the property and they bought the property at auction for $2,775,000, which meant that the owners obtained $150,000 more!

As Ilse says, “Good properties are now selling with fewer viewings. No nosey neighbours folks! The buyers are qualified by me before their private viewing creating a much purer form of business. They must complete three forms before they can bid at the auction. All is live-streamed with buyers and vendors at home. If you are ready to sell this system works! See https://www.cooperandco.co.nz/live- auctions/ ”.

Heads Up Coming to the Market in Hauraki in November....

1 A large weatherboard / cedar architecturally designed home. One owner only. Two levels. 4 bedrooms, two bathrooms. Double garage. Easy care gardens. Very private being the rear property. Very central Hauraki.

2 A weatherboard one level home with beautiful landscaped gardens and outdoor area facing north. 4 bedrooms. 2 bathrooms. Fully fenced and private.

If either of these appeal to you, you can contact Ilse by email at ilseevans@harcourts.co.nz .

Finally, Ilse thanks those of you who have either used her services, or referred her to others over the last couple of months, it is always appreciated. If she can be of help in any real estate matter, please do not hesitate to email or call her personally. Remember advice is always free and mistakes are costly!

With this in mind, please take a moment to find out more about property valuations Takapuna by visiting her website at http://www.ilseevans.co.nz .