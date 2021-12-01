MotorCo There For You at Xmas

Xmas is just around the corner, and MotorCo suggest it would be a good idea to start planning to avoid the last minute rush, when buying your new car. At MotorCo, they pride themselves on making your customer journey enjoyable and hassle-free, as you enjoy the convenience of searching through one of Auckland’s largest selection of quality imported European and Japanese used cars. This is where you will find easy finance, warranties and accessories, and access to a state-of-the-art workshop for all your car service and WOF renewal requirements. What great service!

From hybrid used cars to diesel used cars, MotorCo have a huge range of imported vehicles for their customers, and their friendly team will always do their best to match you with the perfect one. With over 1,000 positive reviews, Motor Co has been helping hundreds of happy customers every month to get behind the wheel of the right vehicle, making MotorCo one of the biggest used car dealers in Auckland.

As a complementary gift to their customers, MotorCo provide a free 12-months of AA Roadside Assistance with your purchase. This covers unexpected vehicle breakdowns, fuel runouts, lockouts, and more. A qualified mechanic can show up at your location to help fix mechanical problems or bring you fuel to get you back on the road.

MotorCo say, “We work hard to ensure you get a positive and enjoyable customer journey and that you get the most value out of your investment. From finding the right vehicle to high-quality servicing and easy finance options, we make the process of acquiring a car as seamless as possible. Ready to get behind the wheel? Contact us today”.

MotorCo have thousands of happy customers, so get in early to choose the car of your dreams, and with this in mind, please take a moment to find out more about Toyota second hand cars and Audi cars for sale by visiting the website at https://motorco.co.nz .