Bathrooms in Auckland For All Handicap Bathroom Designs

If you or a loved one has special requirements due to accessibility, it’s important that your bathroom meets those needs to provide you or other users with comfort and accessibility. There are certain steps to take in order to ensure the space is easy to use, and most often these changes can be made quickly.

Taking a bath, shower, or using the toilet is something many of us take for granted. But for those with age-related or physical disabilities it can be hard to carry out these tasks. Bathrooms in Auckland can renovate your bathroom to help make these things easier. Wide cavity sliding doors, higher toilets, basins to accommodate wheelchairs, lever mixer tapware, timer taps, sensor taps, folding shower seats, grab rails .. products to make using the bathroom easier.

An accessible bathroom without barriers allows wheelchair users and those with walking or balance troubles to get around safely and independently. Prices start at $27500 for a bathroom without a bath. Bathrooms in Auckland will remove your existing bathroom. In many cases this means opening up a separate toilet and bathroom to create a larger space. This includes the removal of all rubbish from your property, installing a cavity sliding door, lining the bathroom walls and ceiling with 10mm Aqualine gib, and plastering and painting two coats of paint to the walls ceilings, doors and woodwork.

They will also supply and install electrical according to package or customised proposal, and preparing and tiling the bathroom according to package or customised proposal.

Please note: Based on a bathroom 2.5m x 2m and ceiling height of 2.4m with fittings in the same position. Package suitability needs to be confirmed by a site visit. Packages can be altered to suit your requirements. Variations to price may occur where fixtures are completely relocated, concrete cutting is required or where extensive building work is required.

