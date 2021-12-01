DB Interiors Looks at Trends for Post Covid Interiors

DB Interiors say that the way things were in February 2019 must now be considered history. Everything has changed. However long it takes to get through the current pandemic, we are not going to return to the world as it was.

We have been forced to realise that being inside, in confined, badly ventilated spaces, with many other people, potentially exposes each and every one of us to illness, or worse. In short, our buildings can harm us, so we have to take environmental conditions more seriously. Across the globe, we have been part of the largest behavioural experiment in history. In a matter of days the knowledge economy went from being 95% office based, to being 95% home based, and we can report that working from home works.

Google put out a report in 2015 entitled ‘Workplace 2020’. In it they wrote:

‘Flexible working is the defining characteristic of the future workplace’. The pandemic has irreversibly broken the chain that bound work to the central HQ. We have 18 months’ evidence that all of us turning up at HQ five days a week is not a prerequisite of a successful business.

Historically we never used office space very efficiently, or effectively. Every CFO is now keenly aware that they were probably paying for too much of it. Overall, per person, core office space is 100% certain to be in less demand. You cannot move from a five day week, to a two or three day one and not expect change.

Finally, DB Interiors say that giving our customers exactly what they want, for the amount of time they want it, is the future, providing space that is sustainable, provides exceptional indoor air quality, and a human skills catalysing environment.

If you have any questions about how to create winning workplaces, or any of the information mentioned above, DB Interiors are there to help, so with this in mind, please take a moment to find out more about workplace design and interior design companies.