Fit Range of Products Carry Official NZ Made Licence

As 21 November is Buy NZ Made day, Fit wants to express their pride in the fact that many parts of their range of products carry the official NZ Made licence. This goes with the fact that Fit itself is a 100% New Zealand owned and operated family firm.

Similarly, Tanova is their own brand, and is a range of pull-out kitchen bins, pull-out laundry units and ventilated drawers. The origins of Tanova lie in the purchase of a small garage-based Kiwi operation in 2007. Since then Tanova has been through much development and growth, always with the input of Kiwi kitchen makers, joiners, cabinet makers, designers.

Fit are big fans of supporting local and that’s why they made a huge effort to develop New Zealand made buckets and baskets so that significant parts of their Tanova range qualify for the official New Zealand Made licence. These include the original Tanova Designer Series and Tanova Simplex kitchen bins with 20L and/or 36L buckets which carry the licence. Also included are all Tanova laundry units, with the exception of Designer Series 2, and all Tanova Ventilated Drawers.

Fit's range of Tanova pull out bins and baskets offers space-efficient storage and waste solutions for kitchen and laundry. Kitchen bins and laundry baskets slide away out of sight, yet are easily accessed when needed. Their pull out kitchen rubbish bins are hygienic and easy to clean, with most models having a top mounted cover that acts as an odour-minimiser when unit is closed.

Multiple bin/basket configurations offer excellent solutions for sorting/storing recyclables and organic kitchen waste or, in the laundry, for pre-sorting loads before washing. Whether your project is a new home, a kitchen renovation or a laundry makeover, make sure you see the Tanova range at https://www.fit-nz.co.nz/about-tanova .

With this in mind, please take a moment to find out more about home storage solutions and kitchen waste management NZ by visiting the website at https://www.fit-nz.co.nz .