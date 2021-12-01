NZ Blinds Provide Up To Date Information on Current Delivery Delays

There are currently significant delays to all imported products and some componentry used in local manufacture due to the impact that Covid-19 is having on international shipping. However, NZ Blinds are offering New Zealand manufactured alternatives to many products with quicker delivery times. These dates are subject to change.

Current approximate manufacture times in working days i.e. excluding weekends, public holidays and factory Christmas closedowns

for NZ manufactured Vertical, Roller & Aluminium Venetians 10-15

for NZ manufactured Marupa Venetians & Faux Wood 30

for Imported Honeycomb, Faux Wood, Phoenixwood & Shutters 50-60

With all this in mind, this is a good time of the year to think about ordering and installing sunscreen blinds from NZ Blinds. Sunscreen blinds can reduce UV and heat by up to 97% while allowing “soft light” into your room, and are extra suitable for daytime privacy.

Sunscreen roller blinds are available in a wide range of fabric colours with the option of combining as a “combo blind” with any blackout blind to give the best of both worlds. The standard Sunscreen Roller Blind is flame-retardant and made of 30% polyester and 70% PVC coating, and is very easy to clean. Simply use a damp cloth and soapy water to wipe off dust.

You can enjoy a light-filled house without worrying about indoor sunburn. Sunscreen roller blinds keep out the heat and UV rays. This also decreases the need for air conditioning and because you are still letting the light in a you could save some power on artificial lighting too, so, as you can see there are lots of benefits to installing sunscreen blinds this summer.

