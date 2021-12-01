All About Ideal Electrical

<p>Ideal Electrical was founded in 1936 by a dedicated and experienced team of homegrown industry professionals, and their vision was to set an industry benchmark for outstanding customer service in the New Zealand electrical wholesale sector. Their</p> <p>mission is in supporting their customers around New Zealand by providing value to a broad range of sustainable and innovative products and services for automation, technical supply, and energy management.</p> <p>Ideal Electrical Suppliers is a market leader in its field with an extensive nationwide branch network servicing the electrical supply needs of the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Because of their history, experience, and expertise, they really do understand what you need from your electrical supplier. With over 380 staff including project managers, estimators, technical advisors, lighting specialists, and trade qualified personnel Ideal have the expertise and resources to give your business and customers what you need, when you need it.</p> <p>Ideal’s 48 branches are in easy reach of all New Zealand cities and towns, and from Whangarei in the North to Invercargill in the deep South they have branches manned by their friendly, knowledgeable staff to help you with your project.</p> <p>Ideal have launched the Ideal Foundation, established to support New Zealand communities by giving back 10% of the profit on selected goods in the pursuit of socially responsible activities and environmentally sustainable energy solutions. They actively encourage and help their customers to achieve this through product stewardship and the promotion of effective, energy-saving, lamp alternatives.</p> <p>Ideal embrace and closely follow the Rexel Group of Companies Charter for Sustainable Development – a document that is held in high regard by environmental agencies all around the world. Their commitment to this Charter flows right on down to their clients through simple but effective measures, such as recycling of hazardous waste items, for which they provide selected outlets for their proper disposal, thus reducing their industry’s impact on the environment.</p> <p>Ideal’s customer support staff have a huge knowledge base to dig into and this enables them to assist you with all your requirements. If you have any questions or problems around product, installation, troubleshooting, maintenance, upgrades, you can give them a call on 0800 733 385, so with this in mind, please take a moment to find out more about <a href="https://www.ideal.co.nz/nzi/Category/HVAC/c/IG000040"><strong>HAVAC supplies NZ</strong></a> by visiting the website at <a href="https://www.ideal.co.nz/nzi/">https://www.ideal.co.nz</a> .</p>