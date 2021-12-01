Get In Early This Summer With Roof Auckland For Reroofing Projects

Summer is the perfect time to re-roof but you will need to get in quick, as huge demand and supply chain issues may mean you will miss out. Roofing supplies shortage caused by COVID shutdowns mean rising prices for 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected nearly every area of our lives and almost every industry, and the roofing industry is no exception. Shutdowns in early 2020 caused severe inventory shortages for roofing supplies manufacturers.

The message is as stark as it is simple — the roofing industry is experiencing a supply chain disruption that’s unlike any other in recent memory. And it’s going to be a while before it gets better. A series of factors are to blame and lockdowns that essentially stopped buying and manufacturing processes for two months, had a cascading effect on the industry that continues to be an issue.

Shipping and port problems include global container availability being at an all-time low, shipping routes and schedules changing and costs rapidly rising. This coincided with a surge in international competition and demand.

In New Zealand, new house building consent numbers have hit an all-time high in recent months. The 41,028 consents in the year ended March 2021 broke the previous record of 40,025 consents for the year ended February 1974. The value of consents solely for new stand-alone houses topped $1 billion for the first time in a single month.

In late 2020, merchants increased their warnings to trade customers that demand for construction materials internationally as well as in New Zealand was putting huge pressure on supply chains, and price rises were coming.

