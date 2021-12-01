Creativity Key for Modernising Kitchens

CHRISTCHURCH

The kitchen is the heart of the home. It’s where meals are made, conversations are had, and creativity is expressed. How often does it not happen that people congregate in the kitchen to chat for ages rather than in the living room? That’s why, of all the rooms in a home, having a functional and beautiful kitchen is essential.

So, whether you’re looking to do a complete reno or simply seeking inspiration to breathe some new life into this special space, here are some key design elements to keep in mind going into next year.

Companies conducting kitchen renovations in Christchurch have noted that while white is still a dominant colour for this space, since it projects hygiene and freshness, more clients are embracing pops of colour – particularly in respect to cabinetry, finishes, and appliances. In general, green is a particular favourite, as is blue, and even soft pink. For finishes, brass is becoming a firm favourite.

Another trend to lean into is the use of different materials, textures, and natural elements. As with general décor trends over the past few years, there is a desire to ‘bring the outdoors in’, through the use of woods and stone, larger windows for natural light, and incorporating indoor plants.

Personalisation is also key, and artwork, rugs, and bespoke cutlery and crockery are all now being included in the kitchen space as a move away from the more ‘clinical’ feel of kitchens from the past decade.

Some changes are relatively simple, DIY-friendly, and inexpensive, like painting cupboard doors, replacing handles, or updating to more energy-efficient appliances. Other updates may require more work and the help of a contractor, like replacing countertops, retiling splashbacks, or adding an island. However, whatever your budget, it is possible to modernise any kitchen with a little bit of time and creativity.