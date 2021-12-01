Live Streaming: A Valuable Addition for Businesses

Businesses operating in this digital age need to embrace technology and different platforms of online engagement in order to remain competitive. This includes adopting newer forms of consumer engagement like live streaming. Although live streaming has grown exponentially, particularly due to Covid-19’s disruptive influence on consumers’ technology use, it remains relatively limited as a source of businesses’ engagement with customers.

However, businesses looking to grow in the future would do well to utilise live streaming as a resource. Not only does it offer a cheaper video alternative to filmed advertisements and other scripted content, but it allows businesses to engage directly with their market. Considering that upwards of 90% of general consumers view video content regularly, it makes sense for businesses to meet their customers on the platforms they’re already using.

Live streaming can be used for marketing, to give customers a ‘behind-the-scenes’ of daily operations, and/or to offer education or real-time customer support. Streams that are supported by an OBS cloud server also ensure smoother streaming and prevent lags; thereby making it easier to respond to consumer queries, comments, or concerns in a direct and timeous manner.

Allowing customers to view, in real time, the real people behind a business’s operations can help to build trust and brand loyalty. Streaming regularly can also provide a platform for establishing a good rapport with clients, which can help a business identify consumer pain points and provide relevant solutions more efficiently. And unlike the predominantly static consumption offered by other online media, live streaming provides a personal element that helps to bridge the divide between customers and businesses, much in the same way as an in-person interaction might.

By embracing live streaming, businesses open up a whole new avenue of customer engagement; promote transparency, accountability, and trustworthiness; and, as a result, better confirm their longevity.