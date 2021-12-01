Safe Handling and Good Equipment Key for Preventing Worker and Cattle Injury

Every year, hundreds of cattle-farm workers are injured while performing their duties. Over 50% of injuries are caused by being pushed over by the animal they’re handling. Another common injury is limbs being pinched in mechanisms. Similarly, poor equipment and handling can lead to stress and injury in cattle. While most injuries are minor, like cuts and bruises, severe injuries, disability, or even death can occur.

It is important, therefore, to ensure proper handling of cattle at all times. It is also necessary to invest in high-quality equipment that is most suited to the job at hand.

One area where injury can readily occur during handing is in the cattle crush. This is because cattle are generally in a heightened state of stress when entering a crush due to its unfamiliar sights and sounds as well as the tight space. Stressed cattle are more likely to charge to try to escape, or may, conversely, do everything in their power to stay put. In either case, poorly trained handlers can easily get hurt (e.g., by getting kicked or pinned between the livestock and the crush) or hurt the cattle (e.g., by using excessive force). As such, it is necessary to ensure that handlers are well-trained in establishing a safe and calm environment, clearly understand cattle psychology, and are fully versed in how a crush operates so as to avoid injury either to themselves or the animals.

It is also necessary to invest in sound equipment. Good cattle crushes have non-slip surfaces, side access gates, and noise-reduction mechanisms to make the experience of entering the crush as stress-free as possible for the cattle. The calmer the animals are, and the surer handlers are of what they are doing, the easier it will be to create a safe environment for all.