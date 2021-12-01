Krystal Glass For Beautiful Glass Showers

Your bathroom reflects the aesthetics of the rest of your home, and the old bathroom curtain has generally had its day, to be replaced by a stunning glass shower. Glass showers have a clean, contemporary look and are much easier to maintain. With smart design and high-grade high-performance glass, you can design a bathroom that feels spacious and luxurious, and Krystal Glass are there to help you through the process.

From simple frameless shower screens to hinged doors, from decorative partitions to inline showers, you have several choices to enhance your showering experience. A glass shower is an ideal way to update a tired bathroom or make the most of space in a small bathroom, and two-sided corner showers are most popular in New Zealand bathrooms.

Smaller bathrooms may be better off with sliding doors, while larger bathrooms will support hinged doors. You may also choose not to have a door. Splashbacks and glass liners can add character and colour to the back wall of the corner shower as well, and Krystal Glass recommend that if you go with a full-height shower screen, you’ll enjoy better steam control.

If you have a larger bathroom, you have the luxury of opting for a three-sided or standalone four-sided glass shower. In general, for walk-in showers, a distance of 1500 mm is necessary between the edge of the walk-in space and the showerhead, and where necessary, Krystal Glass can help you design a glass shower that is compliant, safe and pleasing to the eye as you shower.

The New Zealand Building Code has a list of rules for glass shower installations, to ensure safety and security in the most private space in your home. Krystal Glass work within these regulations and have full knowledge of the human impact safety requirements for different applications.

