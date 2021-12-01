Bookabin NZ Answer the Question "How Long Can I Hire a Skip For?

Bookabin find that one of the most frequently asked questions they encounter is, “How long can I hire a skip for?” This is a good question, as the usual hire period for a skip bin, from most companies is five to seven days. The good news for people asking this question is that the Bookabin booking system allows the user to select up to 28 days’ hire.

Bookabin say collections are also important to note. Skip companies generally collect within a couple of days of request – so if it’s important the skip is gone by a certain date, you need to be sure to give them a reasonable amount of notice.

Bookabin has a national database of skip bin supplier rates, allowing you to order a rubbish skip bin online at the most competitive price in New Zealand. They make it very simple: Get a Quote, Book & Pay Online.

So, for all your clean-up, home renovation or construction waste disposal needs, why not jump online today to book a skip suitable to your requirements. Bartercard will

have a local skip company that can provide the rubbish removal service that you require at competitive prices.

Bookabin service Northland, Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Southland and just about everywhere in between, providing rubbish skip bins for every job. They also provide a safe and secure site for online bookings and payments, making your skip bin hie a safe transaction.

No matter how BIG or how small your rubbish removal requirements are Bookabin have the right rubbish skips to suit your needs. With skip bin hire from as small as 2 cubic metres up to as large as 30 cubic metres there’s a skip bin for you.

Their friendly customer service staff are ready to help you with any questions you may have about Skip Bin Hire and rubbish removal, with waste specific skip bins for all your rubbish removal needs, including General Waste, Cleanfill/Hardfill, Green Garden Waste and Soil/Dirt skip bin hire.

So, with this in mind, please take a moment to find out more about hiring a skip by visiting the website at https://www.bookabin.co.nz .